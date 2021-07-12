Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NovoCure Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for NovoCure in a report issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.59 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $194.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,768.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $232.76.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,198,572. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $43,261,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

