Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 12th (APAM, ATEYY, CHTR, CLOV, ESRT, IDXX, IHLDY, LSRCY, MMM, RANJY)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 12th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $788.00 price target on the stock.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $13.50 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $215.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $218.00.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $304.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $309.00.

