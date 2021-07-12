Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 12th (APAM, ATEYY, CHTR, CLOV, ESRT, IDXX, IHLDY, LSRCY, MMM, RANJY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 12th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $788.00 price target on the stock.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $13.50 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $215.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $218.00.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $304.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $309.00.

