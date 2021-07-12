Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 12th (1COV, ALS, CCO, CGX, CMMC, CS, ERO, FM, HEI, IVN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 12th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)

had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$40.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to C$38.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$70.00 to C$72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$74.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$65.00.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.40.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$52.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$54.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$54.00. National Bank Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$139.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$128.00 to C$139.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$149.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

