Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 12th (1COV, ALS, CCO, CGX, CMMC, CS, ERO, FM, HEI, IVN)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 12th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$40.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to C$38.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$70.00 to C$72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$74.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$65.00.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.40.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$52.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$54.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$54.00. National Bank Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$139.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$128.00 to C$139.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$149.00 to C$150.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

