Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 12th (AIXA, ASML, AZN, BAS, DG, DGE, DLG, EZJ, GSK, IFXA)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 12th:

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €750.00 ($882.35) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €102.00 ($120.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,940 ($51.48) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €67.50 ($79.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 330 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €280.00 ($329.41) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

