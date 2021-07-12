Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 12th (AIXA, ASML, AZN, BAS, DG, DGE, DLG, EZJ, GSK, IFXA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 12th:

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Get Aixtron Se alerts:

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €750.00 ($882.35) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

was given a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €102.00 ($120.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,940 ($51.48) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) was given a €67.50 ($79.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 330 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €280.00 ($329.41) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.