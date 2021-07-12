Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $428.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

