Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,595,000 after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $78.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $78.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.