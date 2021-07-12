Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Christa L. Sorenson Sells 1,147 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 1,147 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $91,760.00.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.41. 1,265,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,004. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

