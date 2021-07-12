Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.33

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.33 and last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 10035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.71.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

