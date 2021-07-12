Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,035 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 213,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 376,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $81.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

