Eric J. Finnsson Sells 7,000 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NYSE:EAST) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NYSE:EAST) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 7,000 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $20,300.00.

EAST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. 889,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,542. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.67.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

