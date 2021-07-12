Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

ERO stock opened at C$25.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.98 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

