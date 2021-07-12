Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Cormark has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERO. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.50.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$25.82 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.98 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.71.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.