Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Cormark has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter.
Shares of ERO stock opened at C$25.82 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.98 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.71.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.