ESBC Reaches Market Capitalization of $407,434.49 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. ESBC has a market cap of $407,434.49 and approximately $39,800.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,970,770 coins and its circulating supply is 28,691,436 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

