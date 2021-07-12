Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ESTA) CTO Sells $290,955.16 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 3,866 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $290,955.16.

ESTA stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 65,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,892. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

