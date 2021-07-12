Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,697.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $23,686.40 and approximately $33,697.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.58 or 0.00924553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

