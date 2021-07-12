Evedo (EVED) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $1.68 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00896607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.