EvenCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $123,277.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $47,899.19 and $123,277.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00232320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001463 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.72 or 0.00808412 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000077 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

