Everipedia Price Tops $0.0120 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $120.55 million and $11.68 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00044515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00159365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,965.31 or 1.00122977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.31 or 0.00960707 BTC.

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,434,399 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,180,055 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

