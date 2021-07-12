ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin Purchases 2,500 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,868.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.57. 62,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,724. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

