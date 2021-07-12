EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading Up 248% This Week

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 35.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $96,689.24 and approximately $42,014.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 248% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00092770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00052934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.00 or 0.00884707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.