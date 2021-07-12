eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Director Darren Lee Jacklin Sells 15,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $526,350.00.
Shares of EXPI stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,220 shares.
About eXp World
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.