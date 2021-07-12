eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Director Darren Lee Jacklin Sells 15,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $526,350.00.

Shares of EXPI stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,220 shares.

Get eXp World alerts:

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.