eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Director Sells $574,950.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00.

NYSE:EXPI traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,817 shares.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

