eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) Major Shareholder Penny Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00.

EXPI stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 841,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,052. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

