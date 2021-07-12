Expanse (EXP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,255.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $800,939.78 and $2,255.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,073.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,040.63 or 0.06170015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.30 or 0.01452229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00403127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00144846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00622972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00418109 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00324479 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.