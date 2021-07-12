Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) Director Glenn M. Alger Sells 160,000 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00.
Shares of NYSE EXPD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,001. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $129.26.
Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile
