Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.70). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exterran by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 62.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 64.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.74 on Monday. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

