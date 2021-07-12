Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

