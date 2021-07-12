Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter.

EYEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eyenovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

EYEN opened at $4.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

