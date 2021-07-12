F.N.B. (FNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

