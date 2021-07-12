F5 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:FFIV) EVP Sells $322,290.56 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total value of $322,290.56.
Shares of FFIV traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.02. 619,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,118. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.
F5 Networks Company Profile
