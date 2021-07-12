Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 199.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,616 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,867 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 6.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $84,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.44. 428,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,864,652. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,268,870 shares of company stock valued at $736,642,928. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

