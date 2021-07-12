Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.06, for a total transaction of $27,291,538.00.

NYSE FB traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,973,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,566. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

