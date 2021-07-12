Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.