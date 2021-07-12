FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 50,000 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00.

FAST Acquisition stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. 72,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,940. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,058 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,005,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

