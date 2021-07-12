FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 50,000 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00.
FAST Acquisition stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. 72,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,940. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.
FAST Acquisition Company Profile
FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
