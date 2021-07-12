Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.86

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 17736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

