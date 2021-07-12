Fathom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FTHM) CEO Sells $609,257.60 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 18,880 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $609,257.60.
FTHM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,268. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $56.81.
About Fathom
