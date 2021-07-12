Fathom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FTHM) Director Sells $1,640,091.87 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,640,091.87.

Shares of NYSE:FTHM traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,268. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $56.81.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

