FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

