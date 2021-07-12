Femasys Inc. (NYSE:FEMY) Director Charles Larsen Acquires 7,000 Shares

Femasys Inc. (NYSE:FEMY) Director Charles Larsen bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:FEMY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

