Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 4.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.03. 2,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,189,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.