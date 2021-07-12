Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 5,044 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NYSE:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NYSE:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $1,060,248.80. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IPGP stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.31. 201,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,517. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.