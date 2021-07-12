FibroGen, Inc. (NYSE:FGEN) CFO Sells $103,837.86 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NYSE:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86.

FGEN stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. 1,265,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,228. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

