Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL opened at $31.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.61.

