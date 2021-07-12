Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $144.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.01. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

