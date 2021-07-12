Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $362.31 million, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRGI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

