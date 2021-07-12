Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:FTCV) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,522,044.60 in Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,044.60. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 402,440 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,426.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 47,599 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $577,851.86.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 809,039 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,781,281.51.

Shares of FTCV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. 4,779 shares of the stock were exchanged.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

