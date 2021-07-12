FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.17 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $57.50 million and $6.37 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001424 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 769,014,362 coins and its circulating supply is 337,665,490 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.