FireEye, Inc. (NYSE:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NYSE:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00.
Shares of NYSE:FEYE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $21.24. 2,485,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,629. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $25.53.
FireEye Company Profile
Featured Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.