FireEye, Inc. (NYSE:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NYSE:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:FEYE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $21.24. 2,485,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,629. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.