Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $5.21 on Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Firo has a market capitalization of $62.89 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00015735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,103.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,028.36 or 0.06127229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.31 or 0.01456968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00402936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00143557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.51 or 0.00632879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00419487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00325849 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,073,892 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

