First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Insider Sells $189,082.31 in Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $189,082.31.

NYSE:FA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,682. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

